Toddler anxiously awaits for trash truck and visit from his friend

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not easy being patient, especially when you're an 18-month-old.Every trash day, Ryan anxiously waits at the end of his driveway in Monterey Park for a visit from his friend Angel. Angel works for Athens Services, a local family-owned waste collection and recycling company who posted the video to Instagram.Ryan and Angel are becoming best of friends, according to the company's post.On the day this was video was taken, Ryan couldn't wait for Angel to pick him up. Angel brought him a gift and showed him the inside of his trash truck.It's a moment these two will cherish forever.