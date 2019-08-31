Family & Parenting

Toddler anxiously awaits for trash truck and visit from his friend

By Cheryl L. Diano
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not easy being patient, especially when you're an 18-month-old.

Every trash day, Ryan anxiously waits at the end of his driveway in Monterey Park for a visit from his friend Angel. Angel works for Athens Services, a local family-owned waste collection and recycling company who posted the video to Instagram.

Ryan and Angel are becoming best of friends, according to the company's post.

On the day this was video was taken, Ryan couldn't wait for Angel to pick him up. Angel brought him a gift and showed him the inside of his trash truck.

It's a moment these two will cherish forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmonterey parklos angeles countytrashgarbagewaste management
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
Gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 Palm Springs officers
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Show More
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
2 men found dead on Torrance beach
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 12 boys
LAPD bodycam video shows officers open fire on suspect with machete
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
More TOP STORIES News