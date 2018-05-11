FAMILY & PARENTING

Most popular baby names of 2017 announced by SSA

EMBED </>More Videos

Top 10 baby names of 2017 (KTRK)

Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

For the fourth year in a row, Emma was the top girl's name according to the annual list of the most popular baby names released by the Social Security Administration on Friday. Liam pushed last year's champ, Noah, to second to claim the top spot.

The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. They trumpeted the name reveals Friday with a Facebook Live announcement. The agency uses the announcement to draw traffic to its website, where workers can begin tracking their benefits long before retirement.

When it came to girls' names, Emma was followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.

For the boys, Liam and Noah were followed by William, James and Logan.

Other trends last year included a rise in the use of Melania for a girl, likely influenced by first lady Melania Trump.

Pamela Redmond Satran, who blogs about baby-naming and is also co-founder of the baby name site Nameberry.com, said the rise of Liam reflects the large population of Irish people in the U.S. who may not speak Irish, but have ethnic pride.

"I think you see ethnic influences coming into play in a more indirect way. You see more parents looking back and looking for places in their lives that hold meaning that can be translated into names," said Satran, who also co-wrote the books "The Baby Name Bible" and "Cool Names for Babies."

Ethnic pride could also be a factor for parents of Hispanic descent. A lot of new parents "are using Hispanic names rather than trying to pick more Anglo-fied names," Satran said.

She also says Hispanic culture has become more ingrained in the food, music and television that Americans consume. So, names such as Sofia and Ariana become more well-known.

"As cultures of various Spanish-speaking countries become more familiar to mainstream America, I think the names start being used beyond the Hispanic population."

Rank-Male name-Female name
1 Liam-Emma
2 Noah-Olivia
3 William-Ava
4 James-Isabella

5 Logan-Sophia
6 Benjamin-Mia
7 Mason-Charlotte
8 Elijah-Amelia
9 Oliver-Evelyn
10 Jacob-Abigail

To see where your own name ranks, visit socialsecurity.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Noah, Emma most popular baby names of 2016
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News