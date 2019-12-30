Family & Parenting

Video goes viral after SoCal man saves up to buy computer for brother's UCSD studies

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones you give rather than receive.

Luis Flores saw how hard his brother was working at University of California San Diego, so he worked overtime and took extra shifts to save up the money to buy him a computer.

He posted his brother's stunned and joyous reaction on Twitter, and the video has racked up more than 2.3 million views.

Flores tweeted: "My Brother started school this fall at USCD. He would constantly tell me was how difficult it was not having a computer, yet it didn't hold him back, he passed all his finals & courses & I'm so proud of him. I worked OT & took extra shifts to buy him one. his reaction was my (gift)."

