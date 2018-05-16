U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side (WPVI)

ORLANDO, FL. --
A pair of twins born in Orlando, Florida were not quite ready to leave each other's side after being born.

Dane Lyman captured footage of the beautiful interaction between his newborn baby sons, Weston and Caleb.

The babies began to cry when they were separated moments after entering the world.

Incredibly, they immediately calmed down when they were re-positioned close together.

Dane showed the footage to his wife, Lisa Lyman.

"My wife wasn't able to see that and didn't even know it was happening. When I showed her, she was emotional and grateful I captured that moment. We both still tear up when we watch it," Dane said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbabytwinsmust-see video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News