Family & Parenting

HEARTWARMING: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps

AUSTIN -- A Texas filmmaker found a special home movies VHS tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill.

The tape was titled "Tyree Learns to Walk", KXAN reported.

Buyer Jim McKay said once he saw the video, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up. I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real," McKay said.

The video went viral and was shared thousands of times on social media.

Little Tyree, now 25-years-old, reached out to McKay after his mom saw the story on the news.

McKay said he plans to meet up with Tyree and return the video to the family soon!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasreunionparentingcaught on tapesocietyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Army warns of fake military draft texts
Show More
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
More TOP STORIES News