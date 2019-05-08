Family & Parenting

Woman gives birth in South L.A. while on the way to the hospital

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A couple was rushing to the hospital in Harbor City early Wednesday morning for the birth of their son when he decided to make his entrance into the world sooner than expected.

Baby Carter was born around 3 a.m. on Slauson Avenue, just east of Normandie Avenue, in the South Los Angeles area.

The baby's father was driving toward the Kaiser Permanente hospital when he said his son just couldn't wait to make his debut.

"She had said 'It's coming' and I seen the hair so I pulled over and called 911," Robin Zepeda said.

The father said he pulled over to help mom and baby. Paramedics arrived and transported both to the hospital where they appeared to be in good condition.

Carter is the couple's third child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouth los angelesbirthbaby
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News