Woman gives birth in South L.A. while on the way to the hospital

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A couple was rushing to the hospital in Harbor City early Wednesday morning for the birth of their son when he decided to make his entrance into the world sooner than expected.Baby Carter was born around 3 a.m. on Slauson Avenue, just east of Normandie Avenue, in the South Los Angeles area.The baby's father was driving toward the Kaiser Permanente hospital when he said his son just couldn't wait to make his debut."She had said 'It's coming' and I seen the hair so I pulled over and called 911," Robin Zepeda said.The father said he pulled over to help mom and baby. Paramedics arrived and transported both to the hospital where they appeared to be in good condition.Carter is the couple's third child.