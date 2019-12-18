Family & Parenting

Tennessee woman learns she's pregnant 9 days before giving birth

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- A Tennessee woman received a surprise early Christmas present - a healthy baby boy.

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant...and 38 weeks along!

Chalk has polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles. That's why she didn't know she was pregnant.

"Given the history of miscarriages that I had, I would think that I was pregnant before then take the pregnancy test and it would be negative. So I think that I just would self consciously think 'Well it's not going to be true anyway'," she told WHBQ-TV.

Baby Wyatt was born December 2nd.

Chalk calls her son "the best Christmas gift since Jesus."
