Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter before the public release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video that showed Trump supporters in "Make America Great Again" and "God Bless Trump" hats milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who calmly asked them to leave the premises. The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: "This is only the beginning."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotarrestus capitolpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
North America's largest cemetery struggles with COVID deaths
California now reporting 525 virus deaths every day
Joe Biden introduces science team, says it will be at `forefront' of his administration
OC residents struggle scheduling vaccine appointments
Vaccine clinic for seniors opens in IE
Show More
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
LASD arrests 137 at 3 separate 'super-spreader' parties
HAPPENING TODAY: Pence to visit Central California naval station
Regina King steps behind the camera for 'One Night in Miami'
Findings of inquest into Andres Guardado's death released
More TOP STORIES News