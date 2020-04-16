Struggling South LA families given 'Farm Box' of fresh produce to help during the coronavirus crisis

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An effort to provide hundreds of families with fresh fruits and vegetables was undertaken Wednesday in South Los Angeles. These are families that have seen their wages decline or disappear because of the pandemic.
They're calling this the Farm Box program, because they're handing out boxes full of food to families in need.
People pull into the turn-around in front of Banc of California Stadium and volunteers load up their cars and trucks with locally sourced food.
A lot of the food is coming from SEE-LA: Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles. Other donations are coming from Cedars-Sinai and the L.A. Football Club.
Each family got produce, oranges, eggs, berries and Clif bars, among other items.
Eleven hundred families are expected to be served Wednesday, with most of the food going to members of Unite Here Local 11.
"The hospitality industry has been uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with massive layoffs. These are all the people that work at hotels, universities, stadiums, entertainment centers - all the people that make the tourism industry in Los Angeles thrive," said Pastor Bridie Roberts, member of Unite Here Local 11.
Proper physical distancing was practiced, with people wearing face masks. People picking up the food were staying in their cars.
The union says they'll be doing this every Wednesday as long as the COVID-19 crisis persists.
