Alexander's Nail Bar debuts in Burbank, with mimosas and more

A new nail salon has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Burbank, called Alexander's Nail Bar, is located at 2805 N. Glenoaks Blvd.
You'll find five nail technicians that specialize in manicures and pedicures at the new salon. Services range from the Goddess of Beauty pedicure and Alexander's classic manicure, $40 and $15 respectively, to an acrylic fill ($20) and more.
Customers can also enjoy a glass of mimosa with their services, the business writes on its Yelp page. (See the full list of services here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Rodrik G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 12, said, "Alexander's Nail Bar is the best place to get your nails done. I brought my girlfriend here and they were super nice and super sweet. They were very loyal and honest about their prices."
Yelper Amasia Y. added, "Love this place! They have the best nail techs in town and they are super clean. Their staff members are so nice and welcoming. I would def recommend them and they have my favorite nail polishes."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alexander's Nail Bar is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)
