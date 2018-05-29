Balenciaga is selling a 'T-shirt shirt' worth $1290

I just do not know what to say @BALENCIAGA, please explain to me what a t-shirt shirt is, how did you come up with this, and which demographic were you aiming at? pic.twitter.com/jZjZWYO70c — Shruti Shekar (@shruti_shekar) May 28, 2018

Is it a t-shirt? Is it a shirt? #Balenciaga have you covered for smart/casual. Only £935 https://t.co/dar7a8zFKN pic.twitter.com/vZ5NV41iyV — Vicki Higham (@VickiHigham) May 29, 2018

Hey @BALENCIAGA,



I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

High-end luxury clothing is not exactly known for casual wear, but Balenciaga's latest shirt offers a little something for every man trying to keep it both casual and formal.The Spanish fashion brand is selling what it calls a "T-shirt shirt," or what can be described as a T-shirt with an attached long-sleeve shirt dangling off the front.And the price of the shirt cost more than a pretty penny. It is listed at $1290 on the company's website.Buying the shirt does get you two shirts for the price of one as the outfit is reversible. Wearing the T-shirt gives what Balenciaga calls a "front drape effect," and wearing the formal shirt gives the "back drape effect."The shirt has stirred up a buzz on social media with people branding the shirt as bizarre and mocking it.