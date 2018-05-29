STYLE & FASHION

Balenciaga is selling a 'T-shirt shirt' worth $1290

EMBED </>More Videos

High-end luxury clothing always come with a price. Balenciaga's latest "shirt over a shirt" will cost you $1290. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
High-end luxury clothing is not exactly known for casual wear, but Balenciaga's latest shirt offers a little something for every man trying to keep it both casual and formal.

The Spanish fashion brand is selling what it calls a "T-shirt shirt," or what can be described as a T-shirt with an attached long-sleeve shirt dangling off the front.

And the price of the shirt cost more than a pretty penny. It is listed at $1290 on the company's website.

Buying the shirt does get you two shirts for the price of one as the outfit is reversible. Wearing the T-shirt gives what Balenciaga calls a "front drape effect," and wearing the formal shirt gives the "back drape effect."

The shirt has stirred up a buzz on social media with people branding the shirt as bizarre and mocking it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionclothingmen's clothingbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News