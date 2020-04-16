Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Los Angeles company's fashion forward, practical face masks in high demand

Indie Source is making face masks with animal and gingham prints, but the local company is also using an unexpected item as an added protective layer -- a coffee filter.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demand for face coverings is soaring. One Southern California business is trying to keep up with that demand while making masks that are both practical and fashionable.

It is becoming a sad fact of life: Face masks are now being required in more and more places and local businesses are trying to adjust.

"Besides just the healthcare professionals needing them, retirement homes who need them, there are shippers, packers and warehouse people needing them. So, we're just seeing the demand go nuts," said Jesse Dombrowiak with Indie Source.

Indie Source is doing its best to meet the demand with cloth masks that also hold a filter for added protection. Even something as simple as a coffee filter.

"My understanding is anything is better than nothing at this point, so yeah any filter is great," said Judy Wong with Indie Source.

Especially for healthcare workers.

For every mask they sell, Indie Source is donating one to workers on the frontlines.

And even after the Stay at Home orders are lifted, many experts say masks may be a part of our life, perhaps until we have a vaccine for the coronavirus.

They may even become fashionable, something Indie Source is counting on.

"We wanted to get away from making, like medical looking ones, add a little bit of our flavor into it. And so, I'm wearing a like a leopard print, animal print mask. We have gingham ones, snake prints, black with some gold," Dombrowiak said.

When fashion is in your blood, it only makes sense to make a mask that not only protects, but looks good doing it.
