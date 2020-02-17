fashion

Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses to be released in 2020

Allure Bridals will release its new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring.

Have you ever dreamed of walking down the aisle dressed in a gown inspired by a Disney Princess? You soon can.

Allure Bridals will release their new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring. The collection features 16 gowns inspired by your favorite princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and more.



The collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the country, including at Kleinfeld Bridal. The cost of the dresses in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection ranges from $1,200 to $2,500.

A platinum collection will also be released this year. Prices for those dresses range from $3,500 to $10,000.

The gowns will be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionwedding dressdisneyfashionwedding
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party
Big men take the runway at NY Fashion Week
The Real Meaning Behind Beautifully Strung Waist Beads
Custom Hat Maker Keeps Dying Art Alive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Long Beach police
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
14 evacuees from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
Long Beach hoping micro-units can combat housing crisis
Show More
Man arrested in Koreatown after shooting at police during chase
Ex-Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish: Astros should be stripped of title
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
SoCal little leagues ban 'Astros' name over cheating scandal
More TOP STORIES News