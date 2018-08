Levi's jeans have been in style for more than 100 years and one of the oldest pairs was just sold for about $100,000.They might look like a normal pair of jeans, but they're not -- at all.The jeans first sold in 1893 in Tucson, Ariz. They only have one pocket and no belt loops because men used suspenders in those days.The jeans' new owner has not been identified.