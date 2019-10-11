Style & Fashion

'Jesus shoes' with holy water in soles sell out in minutes

NEW YORK -- A shoe company says you can literally walk on water in their sneakers - and they aren't technically wrong.

They are called "Jesus shoes" and for a cool $1,400 and some change, you can get the experience of following in Christ's footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River blessed by a priest injected into the soles.



A Brooklyn-based design company called MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.

In addition to the holy water, the white kicks feature a miniature Crucifix, Frankincense-scented insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.



The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes were released on Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.

On the company's website, MSCHF says more will be available on October 22nd and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionreligionshoesfashionnikeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Saddleridge Fire burning in Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures
Saddleridge Fire: Massive flames lap up against Porter Ranch homes
Saddleridge Fire: Flames engulf Porter Ranch homes
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Friday
Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire burning hillside in Porter Ranch area
Saddleridge Fire: Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames
Show More
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
74 homes destroyed in 500-acre fire in Calimesa mobile home park
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
Brush fire near Moreno Valley burns 350 acres
More TOP STORIES News