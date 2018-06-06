STYLE & FASHION

Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'

EMBED </>More Videos

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her home this morning after an apparent suicide. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
NEW YORK --
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her home Tuesday morning after an apparent suicide, which, according to her sister, was "not unexpected."

The eponymous designer was found hanging by a scarf in her New York City home. The New York Times reports that Spade left a note for her 13-year-old daughter, saying that what happened was not the teen's fault. Spade was 55 years old.

RELATED: Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Spade's handbag line is loved by a generation of American women who grew up in the 90s alongside Spade's brand, which evolved into a fashion and lifestyle empire.

But according to her sister, Spade's health did not match her sunny style.

MORE: A look at Kate Spade's iconic Sam bag
EMBED More News Videos

The Sam bag helped launch Kate Spade New York into a global brand.


Reta Saffo told the Kansas City Star the past three or four years, Spade suffered from debilitating mental illness and that her suicide was "not unexpected". Saffo told the paper she frequently visited her sister in New York and Napa, where Spade had a vacation home.

She was trying to convince her sister to seek treatment.

MORE: Fans share what Kate Spade's work meant to them
EMBED More News Videos

After Kate Spade's death, fans took to social media to discuss how her work impacted their life.



When Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014, Saffo said Spade was interested in the news, saying "she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then."

After multiple attempts to help her sister Saffo said she finally "let go," adding, "sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

If you need someone to talk to about suicide, you can find several helpful resources here at the website for the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionobituaryu.s. & worldentertainmentsuicidemental healthcelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
Get help with mental health issues
Celebrities who have passed away recently
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News