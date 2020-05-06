LA designer Michael Costello pivots from gowns for A-listers to masks for front-line workers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- He's a top fashion designer who has made gowns for stars including Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. Now he's turning out thousands of protective masks for workers on the front line of the pandemic.
Fashion designer Michael Costello is known for his couture gowns and A-list clientele, dressing the hottest names in fashion and entertainment. But as of late, essential workers have taken center stage.
"I bought you guys some masks for free. Just wanted to donate to you guys. You guys are doing everything you can for us," said Costello.
Inside Michael Costello's Downtown LA design facility, employees are sit six feet apart and sanitize their hands every 30 minutes. They're producing thousands of reusable masks every day.
"We used to make the most amazing gowns for like JLo, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey. It's all been converted into a soft-cloth mask-making facility," said Costello.
With the help of medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Costello designed a cotton-nylon blend, non-medical grade protective mask.
To date, his company has donated more than 15,000 of these to essential workers, with no plans to stop any time soon.
"We started a 'million mask mission' with the goal of reaching 1 million masks to get them to essential workers," said Costello. "These are receipts of over 750 hospitals locally and in the state of New York, California, Nevada, everywhere that we've been able to help."
Recognizing a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, Costello is asking anyone who is able to get involved.
"We encourage all designers, all fashion brands, emerging designers, to break out the sewing machines and start making these masks the best way that you can."
You can buy a mask for $15 or donate online at the Michael Costello website.
