VIDEO: Lady Gaga's Met Gala 2019 dress includes 3 outfit changes

NEW YORK -- The Met Gala kicked off Monday at its campiest best, with Lady Gaga working the pink carpet to its fullest in long golden eyelashes and a huge fuchsia dress, peeling off layer after layer until she was down to a bra, panties and fishnet stockings.Brandon Maxwell, who created Gaga's reveal, helped her navigate the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as she posed with several helpers. Maxwell undressed her further, revealing a black strapless asymmetrical ballgown underneath with a huge side bustle. Then she undressed again to show off a pink dress reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," walking up and down the carpet.But she wasn't done. Moments later, she undressed again to pose in a glittering bra and panties set, with huge platform shoes.