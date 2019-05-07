lady gaga

VIDEO: Lady Gaga's Met Gala 2019 dress includes 3 outfit changes

NEW YORK -- The Met Gala kicked off Monday at its campiest best, with Lady Gaga working the pink carpet to its fullest in long golden eyelashes and a huge fuchsia dress, peeling off layer after layer until she was down to a bra, panties and fishnet stockings.

Brandon Maxwell, who created Gaga's reveal, helped her navigate the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as she posed with several helpers. Maxwell undressed her further, revealing a black strapless asymmetrical ballgown underneath with a huge side bustle. Then she undressed again to show off a pink dress reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," walking up and down the carpet.

But she wasn't done. Moments later, she undressed again to pose in a glittering bra and panties set, with huge platform shoes.

PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionentertainmentsocietylady gagametropolitan museum of artgala
RELATED
Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
Starbucks says free coffee offer is fake
Eyewitness This: Fly over LA traffic, sweet military reunion, Lady Gaga addresses Oscars performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News