Style & Fashion

New Croc styles offer fanny packs, beads and more

You've heard of Crocs, the simple, comfortable boat shoe that comes in bright colors.

Now, you have some new and unusual choices.

The Pocket Croc combines two of the most controversial fashions in the world -- fanny packs and Crocs.

A Japanese fashion company partnered with Crocs to create the Croc with a fanny pack attached to its ankle strap.

They retail for $53.

But, that's not all.

Crocs also has a new visor-adorned style. It's a Croc with a see-through visor attached to the toe.

They come in black and white.

And how about the festival-ready Crocs with beaded, suede-like fringe attached to the top. They cost $68.

And finally, the bespoke platform-style Crocs with extravagant gems. They're the most expensive at $87.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News