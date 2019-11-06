queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II ditches real fur for fake

Queen Elizabeth II is breaking thousands of years of royal tradition by eliminating animal fur from her wardrobe, according to a book written by the British monarch's senior dresser, Angela Kelly.

Kelly has worked for the royal household for 25 years. In her book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe," Kelly said that as of 2019, Her Majesty will stay warm by wearing fake fur when she attends particularly cold engagements.

The executive director of the United Kingdom's Humane Society said the queen's decision will send a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion, CNN reported.

It's not clear if the mandate extends to the queen's historical garments, like the robe she wears at the state opening of Parliament and her Imperial State Crown, which include ermine trim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionqueen elizabethu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years
Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?
Pomp, parade marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
IE teen has life-threatening complications from vaping
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
Show More
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
LA Pride announces official bid to host WorldPride in LA for 2025
James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'
Spanos says Chargers not bolting for London
More TOP STORIES News