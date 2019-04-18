plastic bottles

Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles

NEW YORK -- Polo Ralph Lauren just launched a new version of its iconic polo shirt, only this one is made from plastic bottles.

The company says The Earth Polo is made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water. It takes about 12 bottles to make each polo.

The shirts sell for about about $90. They are produced in partnership with First Mile. The organization collects the bottles, turns them into yarn and, ultimately, fabric.

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company's founder and its chief innovation officer, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement that the new shirt is part of a broader strategy of fresh environmental goals throughout the manufacturing process.

"Every day we're learning about what's happened with global warming and what's happening all around the world, and our employees and our customers are really feeling that it's time to step up and make a difference," Lauren said.

The shirts are available for men and women at RalphLauren.com and in stores around the word.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionrecyclingenvironmentgreenwaterfashionplastic bottlesglobal warmingrecycled wateru.s. & worldshoppingplasticralph lauren
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLASTIC BOTTLES
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Eyewitness This: SoCal boxer headed to Junior Olympics, 'Toy Story 4' hits theaters, report ranks oceans' worst plastic polluters
400M pieces of trash found on beaches of remote tropical islands
PUC Community Charter bans single-use plastic bottles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News