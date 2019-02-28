Target, Vineyard Vines team up for limited-edition summer line

Updated an hour ago

Target is teaming up with Vineyard Vines for a limited-edition, 300-piece collection set to hit stores just in time for summer.Target announced Thursday that it was teaming up with the upscale clothier known for its smiling whale logo and preppy, Martha's Vineyard-inspired clothing for a collaboration that will include apparel for men, women and children as well as home and outdoor items.The entire collection ranges in price from $2 to $120, but the companies said most items will have a ticket price less than $35. At Vineyard Vines proper, adult button-downs retail for approximately $100 and T-shirts start around $45."We worked closely with the Vineyard Vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it's for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach," Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.Neither retailer released photos of the actual merchandise, which will hit Target stores on Saturday, May 18.The Vineyard Vines partnership is Target's latest in a series of collaborations with higher-end brands and designers like Lilly Pulitzer, Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham, Zac Posen and Jason Wu. In some cases, items sold out within minutes of becoming available online and caused a frenzy as shoppers hit stores in person.