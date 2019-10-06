Vogue Mexico honors indigenous women of Latin America in 20th anniversary cover

Vogue Mexico magazine is honoring indigenous women with its 20th anniversary cover.Actually there will be six covers.Three of them feature indigenous women from various parts of Latin America, each with their own unique story.The first cover features the Mendoza sisters from Oaxaca, Mexico.Abigail Mendoza - in the front of the cover - is a famous Zapotec chef from Oaxaca.She owns a restaurant that the New York Times has called one of the best in the world.