Style & Fashion

Vogue Mexico honors indigenous women of Latin America in 20th anniversary cover

By ABC7.com staff
Vogue Mexico magazine is honoring indigenous women with its 20th anniversary cover.

Actually there will be six covers.

Three of them feature indigenous women from various parts of Latin America, each with their own unique story.

The first cover features the Mendoza sisters from Oaxaca, Mexico.

Abigail Mendoza - in the front of the cover - is a famous Zapotec chef from Oaxaca.

She owns a restaurant that the New York Times has called one of the best in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionmexicomexicolatinafashionwomen
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off
Corona pressing Riverside County to work on 91 Fwy projects
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
Show More
"Joker" screenings have security on high alert across LA theaters
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs: Video
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
More TOP STORIES News