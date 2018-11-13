Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Rialto, Devore area

Everyone in Rialto be safe!! pic.twitter.com/pHgtPg9knR — Jose (@JoseAlbert69) November 14, 2018

#LIVE: Traffic starts to build as nearby residents seen leaving from the area https://t.co/2C35hWdY22 pic.twitter.com/mKjPlv2pks — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2018

A fast-moving brush fire erupted near the 15 Freeway in the Rialto and Devore area of San Bernardino County late Tuesday.The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Flames were burning medium-to-heavy fuel with a rapid rate of spread, fire officials said. Within minutes, the growing inferno grew from about 3 acres to 20 acres.Several fire trucks were spotted responding to the blaze as strong wind gusts appeared to move most of the flames away from homes.Despite the direction of the fire, embers from the blaze appeared to jump Riverside Avenue, where some backyards and at least one palm tree caught fire in the Ferguson Park neighborhood.Firefighters worked against the strong winds gusts as they tried to get water on the palm tree, whose glowing embers jumped on multiple houses nearby and caused major concern.A number of power lines also appeared to catch fire as the wind-driven flames continued to quickly move near the neighborhood. Lights were also out in some parts of the area.No structures were immediately spotted on fire.Meantime, residents were seen packing their vehicles, though no official evacuation orders were immediately announced. Nearby traffic also appeared to build up along Locust Avenue as homeowners attempted to flee the area.