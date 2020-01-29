2 dead after chase of stolen motorcycle ends in crash in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were killed after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.

Los Angeles police said two people on a stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grammercy Place after a chase began at about 8 p.m.

Officers were at first following the motorcycle and then initiated a pursuit after the driver did not pull over, according to police.

One suspect died at the scene. The other suspect was critically hurt and was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It was not immediately known where the chase began.

No other injuries were reported.
