2 killed, 1 transported after fiery big rig crash on 15 Freeway near Barstow

By ABC7.com staff
BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash involving two big rigs shut down the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Barstow Sunday.

Two people were killed and a third was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

The crash happened near Hodge Road.

Photos provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department showed the rigs engulfed in flames and their charred remains.

All lanes were reopened just after 8 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barstowsan bernardino countyfatal crashtruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News