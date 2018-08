One person was killed in a crash on the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach, closing down the roadway in the area.The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on the northbound 710 on the 9th Street onramp. Officials said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.The northbound 710 was closed just south of the 7th Street ramp and traffic is backing up in the area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.