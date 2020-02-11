Fatal crash involving big rig shuts down SB 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle has shut down all southbound lanes on the 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.The crash occurred on the southbound side of the freeway near 4th Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. Monday. Lanes were still closed Tuesday morning.Rancho Cucagmonga Battalion Chief Rick Snawder said the motorcycle collided with the big rig, which then caught on fire. At least one person was dead.Video from the scene showed the cab of the big rig engulfed in flames. As many as three fire engines helped extinguish the blaze.The crash caused fuel to go into storm drains, officials said.The identity of the victim was not known, and it was not immediately clear when lanes will reopen.Traffic was being diverted at Foothill Boulevard.