PCH shut down in both directions after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were shut down Tuesday morning after a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.

Caltrans tweeted that the crash "involved a fatality." Additional information was not released.



Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.

Officials said the lanes would be closed for an unknown duration.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
