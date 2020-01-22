Person fatally shot in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a person was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night, police said.

Los Angeles police responded to the shooting in the area of 5th and San Julian streets at about 10:30 p.m.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Further details regarding what led to the shooting was not known.
