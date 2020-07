EMBED >More News Videos A manhunt is underway for the gunman or gunmen who turned a Halloween party in Long Beach into a real-life nightmare.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are hoping to generate new leads in an unsolved triple murder in Long Beach. Three people were shot and killed , and nine others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a house party just before Halloween last year.On Friday, police released video evidence of three cars that may be involved.They are looking for multiple suspects, and believe they are gang members but say none of the victims had any gang affiliation.A $40,000 reward is being offered.