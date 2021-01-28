LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles Wednesday night after responding to reports about a man with knife assaulting his girlfriend.
The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near 40th Street and Vermont Avenue.
At least one officer opened fire. The suspect died at the scene.
The woman was hurt but declined to be taken to a hospital.
The man was accused of assaulting another person before his girlfriend. That person was not hurt.
Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in South Los Angeles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News