Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles Wednesday night after responding to reports about a man with knife assaulting his girlfriend.The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near 40th Street and Vermont Avenue.At least one officer opened fire. The suspect died at the scene.The woman was hurt but declined to be taken to a hospital.The man was accused of assaulting another person before his girlfriend. That person was not hurt.