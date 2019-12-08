Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed in shooting in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in downtown Los Angeles that left one person dead Sunday morning prompted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. near 14th and Hill streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No arrests have been made.

"At this point, we're still trying to look at anybody that was around or if there's cameras or anything that could help us. We'd also ask for the public's help if anybody was out here," said Capt. Stacy Spell.

A description of the suspect or possible vehicle that was involved was not immediately available as detectives continued to gather information at the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
