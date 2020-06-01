Fatal stabbing prompts officer-involved shooting near Melrose Avenue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting was reported near Melrose Avenue in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles Sunday night after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.Los Angeles police responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wilton Place.Responding officers found one female stabbing another female, according to LAPD.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.Additional information on the victim was not immediately released.No officers were injured.Investigators said it was unclear why the stabbing occurred, but according to the preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe the incident was connected to nearby protests related to the in-custody death of George Floyd.