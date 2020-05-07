Riverside County homicide: Father accused of throwing young daughter to her death from cliff

A 49-year-old father is accused of tossing his young daughter to her death from a cliff after a rollover car crash on Highway 74 near Palm Desert, authorities said Thursday.
The incident stemmed from a domestic violence incident reported about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 41000 block of Washington Street, outside the Southwest Community Church in Indian Wells, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez.

Arriving deputies located an injured woman, who was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, and learned the man allegedly responsible for the attack - later identified as Adam Slater of Palm Desert - had fled the scene in a car.

Shortly afterward, deputies learned that a rollover crash reported about 9 a.m. south of Vista Point on Highway 74 in the community of Pinyon Crest could be connected to the original call.

According to sheriff's officials, witnesses attempted to help Slater and his daughter escape the wreckage, but Slater stabbed at least one man attempting to help rescue his daughter.

"The suspect then took the girl from the arms of the male he stabbed. Multiple witnesses saw the suspect take the child and throw her over a steep cliff into a ravine,'' the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

The child, whose name and age were not released, died from her injuries at the scene, officials said.

Authorities say Slater then ran down into a canyon, where deputies later detained him after a short foot chase.
Slater was taken to a local hospital for injuries related to the crash, and is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder after he gets released.

It was unclear if the man he stabbed required medical treatment.

Officials did not disclose a motive in the crime, nor was the cause of the crash immediately known, if any other vehicles were involved or if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Domestic Violence - Riverside County Resources

Riverside County Family Justice Centers
Advocates are available to provide assistance with safety planning, restraining orders, related legal assistance, counseling, emergency assistance and shelter information.
Website: http://www.rivcofjc.org/
Email: FJCInfo@RivCoDA.org

Riverside Family Justice Center
3900 Orange St
Riverside CA 92501
Phone: 9519556100

Southwest Family Justice Center
30045 Technology Dr. Ste. #101
Murrieta CA 92563
Phone: 9513045680

Division of Victim Services Riverside County District Attorney's Office
Provides crime victim assistance. Victims can receive assistance with criminal case updates and accompaniment to court, navigating the criminal justice system, help with medical bills, and emergency assistance.
Website: http://www.rivcoda.org
Email: inquiries@rivcoda.org
inquiries@rivcoda.org.
Phone: 9519555450

Alternatives to Domestic Violence
Domestic violence advocacy services. 24-hour crisis line, outreach services, family law court accompaniment, counseling and community education.
Website: www.alternativestodv.org
Hotline: 800-339-7233

Shelter From the Storm
Domestic Violence advocacy and case management outreach services. A bilingual (English and Spanish speaking) advocate available to provide assistance with safety planning, restraining orders, counseling, and referrals for victims of crime/intimate partner domestic violence.
Website: www.shelterfromthestorm.com
73550 Alessandro Drive, Suite 103
Palm Desert CA 92260
Office: 7606740400
Fax: 7606740440
Hotline: 7603287233 / 8007756055

City News Service contributed to this report.
