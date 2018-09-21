Texas father and son charged with killing neighbor over fight about garbage

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son have been charged with murder in the shooting of man that was captured on video. Warning: The video may be hard for some people to watch.

ABILENE, Texas --
A Texas man and his son have been charged after allegedly killing their neighbor over a fight about disposing a mattress.

Authorities said Aaron Howard was fatally shot in an alley behind his home on Sept. 1 by John and Michael Miller, KTXS reports.

Video of the deadly confrontation was shared by the victim's wife, Kara Box.

"Point it at me," Howard is heard saying.

"Back off," the father said.

"You're a dead man," someone is heard saying in the video.

Seconds later, you hear gunshots and Box screaming.

"People deserve to know what actually happened and you know they deserve to know John and Michael Miller are murderers," Box told KTXS.

All three men were making threats until the video shows John getting out his gun and firing it. The video also shows Michael shooting the victim.

John and Michael Miller were released on a $25,000 bond after they were charged with murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightdeadly shootingtexasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
Harassment complaint against LA councilman prompts investigation
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
Suspects arrested in brutal attack after pool game at Covina bar
Show More
5 slashed, including 3 infants, at in-home day care in New York City
Van Nuys school employee, student shot outside campus
VIDEO: Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant spark police chase
Magic Johnson: LeBron already making Lakers better
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
More News