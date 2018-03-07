WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Days after an unresponsive baby was revived by Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake District, the child's father appeared in court Tuesday in connection with a related domestic dispute.
William Lemuszetino, 32, was charged with one count each of child abuse and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancée, girlfriend or child's parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Lemuszetino was arrested late Saturday evening after LAPD officers responded to a report that a 3-week-old boy had fallen. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lemuszetino struck his ex-girlfriend while holding the child during an argument.
The infant fell to the floor and was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene, investigators said. Officer Alex Frazier performed CPR on the boy, who regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital.
The baby was later released from the medical center to his mother's custody.
"After a little bit more time, I saw a facial expression," Frazier said at a press conference, recounting the incident. "And then eventually, while I was still doing chest compressions, he kind of rolled his head a little bit.
"I went home immediately and kissed my kids," the officer said. "Very important to me. My kids are my everything."
Officer Ivan Ibarra, who helped revive the child, said that afterward his own son "was annoyed because I wouldn't want to put him down."
"I just kept on holding him when I got home," Ibarra said.
A criminal protective order has been issued against Lemuszetino, who is forbidden from being within 100 yards of the baby or the baby's mother.
Lemuszetino's bail was set at $150,000. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing later this month.