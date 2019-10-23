ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A father was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Anaheim Tuesday night while his daughter was in the car.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Winston Road and Magnolia Avenue, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue. Officials said the car flipped after the father lost control and hit a power pole.
The daughter's age was not immediately disclosed but she was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
Father arrested on suspicion of DUI, daughter hospitalized after rollover crash in Anaheim
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News