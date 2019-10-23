Father arrested on suspicion of DUI, daughter hospitalized after rollover crash in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A father was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Anaheim Tuesday night while his daughter was in the car.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Winston Road and Magnolia Avenue, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue. Officials said the car flipped after the father lost control and hit a power pole.

The daughter's age was not immediately disclosed but she was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
