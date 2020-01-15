Father arrested on child abuse charge after 14-year-old daughter installs Nest video camera in bedroom

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old Florida girl who claimed for years that her father was abusive, but was never believed, needed a way to prove her allegations -- so she installed a camera in her bedroom.

The Nest camera captured difficult-to-watch scenes, allegedly showing the father -- identified as Damon Becnel -- abusing the family dogs, shoving and screaming at the girl and even head-butting her.

At one point, the man in the video is seen hitting the animal and holding an object to the dog's neck. An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office report identifies that object as a knife.

The teen then jumps on top of the man.

"Dad, stop!" the girl yells, crying.

Authorities arrested Becnel after the daughter took the videos to the Sheriff's Office as evidence.

He has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4. According to the report, Becnel is a prominent local business owner.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate | LIVE
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Calabasas neighborhood on edge after signs with racial slurs posted at residence
Vigil held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home
LAPD probe expands into alleged falsification of traffic stop records
Authorities searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Show More
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Crimes against homeless people increased 24% in 2019, crime data shows
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News