Father charged in murder of boy, 2, in Chicago denied bond

A man accused of murdering his 2-year-old son is expected to appea rin court Friday. (WLS)

Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO --
A Chicago father accused in the brutal murder of his 2-year-old son was denied bond in a court appearance Friday afternoon.

A memorial to the boy continues to grow, a gut-wrenching reminder that something unthinkable happened at the apartment building in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said 37-year-old Rolando Ortiz killed his 2-year-old son, Mateo Garcia Aguayo, because the toddler was keeping him awake Wednesday afternoon in their apartment.

Investigators said as the boy was running around, Ortiz grabbed him, held him down in the kitchen, got a knife and slit the child's throat nearly decapitating him. He then made what detectives called a weak attempt to cut his own wrists, then stuffed Mateo's body in a bag.

He tried to call his wife but couldn't reach her. He was able to get his sister in law on the phone and police say he confessed to her, police said.

"Mateo wasn't old enough to make a bad decision. Mateo wasn't old enough to take the wrong path in life. He was just an innocent kid, whose trust and safety was betrayed by the one man that he should never have to question, his father, 37-year-old Rolando Ortiz," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Ortiz fled in his car and was arrested in Kankakee County with the help of the FBI. Police said he did not have any criminal history. He has been charged with one count of felony first degree murder.
