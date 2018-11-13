SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 44-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he deliberately drove his domestic partner and two young sons off a San Pedro pier to collect accidental death insurance policies he had purchased on their lives, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The two boys, 8-year-old Abdelkrim Elmezayen and 13-year-old Elhassan Elmezayen, died at a hospital after the April 9, 2015, car crash. Ali Elmezayen survived by swimming out of a side window, and the boys' mother was rescued by a nearby fisherman.
Ali Elmezayen, a Hawthorne resident, was arrested last week and is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have him held without bond.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Elmezayen bought several insurance policies worth $6 million in coverage on himself, his domestic partner and his children in 2012 and 2013. He allegedly paid nearly $6,000 on those policies despite earning less than $30,000 a year at the time.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.