Man stabbed in Fontana after intervening in argument between daughter, suspect

A man and his daughter were stabbed by a man after the father tried to intervene in an argument between his daughter and the suspect, Fontana police said. (KABC)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A father and daughter were injured in a stabbing after the dad tried to intervene in an argument between his daughter and the suspect, Fontana police said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday along Palm Leaf Lane near Foxfire Lane. Police said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Neilaris Castro, and an 18-year-old woman were arguing when the woman's father woke up and stepped in to help.

Neilaris Castro, 45, is seen in a mugshot provided by the Fontana Police Department.


That's when Castro stabbed the father and daughter, police said. The woman suffered a stab wound to the thigh, and her father suffered multiple stab wounds. The woman was treated at the scene and released, while her father was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Investigators said Castro initially fled, but he eventually returned to the scene. He was taken into custody to be interviewed by detectives.

According to police, when Castro initially left the scene, he went to the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse to check in to appear in a drug-related case he was involved in. He left his car at that courthouse and got a ride from his mother back to the crime scene.

Investigators said the father and daughter have been staying at Castro's residence. It was not clear what prompted the initial argument.
