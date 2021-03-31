water rescue

Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning in North Carolina river

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina father, Sterling Holman, and his 5-year-old son, Braylin, were out fishing when the trip took an unimaginably tragic turn.

Witnesses said Braylin fell off the dock into the Neuse River when his father immediately jumped in to try and save him.

A witness on the riverbank called 911 and a boater in the area floated in their direction to try to help.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatch. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."

Search crews arrived shortly thereafter and began searching by boat and helicopter. Tragically, both the father and son's bodies were recovered this week.

"It's definitely a tough situation, our hearts are out with the family, of course, they're going through a lot right now. But also the witnesses that were out here yesterday. It is a tough scene," said Joel Gillie, a spokesperson for the local sheriff's office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countyncwayne county newswater rescuemissing boymissing man
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through large Laguna Hills home
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan | WATCH LIVE
Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment
Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd | LIVE
OC is in the orange tier as of today - so what's changed?
Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson
Video shows man fighting with deputies in Canyon Country, prompting investigation
Show More
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
Long Beach immediately enacting orange tier rules
Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
More TOP STORIES News