Father dies trying to save son in Whitewater River, witnesses say

A father died trying to save his son's life at Whitewater River in Riverside County.

PALM SPRINGS (KABC) --
Witnesses said they saw the boy fall into the river and his father jumped in to save him.

The Riverside County Fire Department said it received a call Monday afternoon about a possible drowning in the river in the Whitewater Canyon area, north of Palm Springs.

Rescue crews found the man's body about two hours later. His 10-year-old son was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other people were missing, Riverside County sheriff's officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
