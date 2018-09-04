Father dies trying to save son in Whitewater River, witnesses say

A father died trying to save his son's life at Whitewater River in Riverside County.Witnesses said they saw the boy fall into the river and his father jumped in to save him.The Riverside County Fire Department said it received a call Monday afternoon about a possible drowning in the river in the Whitewater Canyon area, north of Palm Springs.Rescue crews found the man's body about two hours later. His 10-year-old son was taken to a hospital in critical condition.No other people were missing, Riverside County sheriff's officials said.