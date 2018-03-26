Father drowns moments after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car

A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from their sinking car. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS --
A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from drowning in a pond in Indianapolis.

Police say the man stopped to talk to someone and left his daughter in the running car Sunday afternoon.

Somehow the girl hit the gear shift, putting the car into reverse.

The car and the little girl rolled into a pond.

The father and his friend ran into the pond to save her.

He got to the vehicle before it fully submerged and got the girl out safely.

Tragically, the man did not know how to swim and he drowned after saving his daughter.
