Father in New Mexico compound case pleads not guilty to child abuse

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille entered not guilty pleas in a New Mexico fatal child abuse case.

By ABC7.com staff
The father of a child found dead in a filthy New Mexico compound earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to new charges of child abuse resulting in death.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille entered their pleas following a decision by a judge to dismiss initial child neglect charges against them and three other defendants.

The charges were dismissed after prosecutors missed a deadline in the case.

The suspects were arrested this month at a remote compound where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a three-year-old boy was discovered.
