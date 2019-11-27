Father of 4 dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 34-year-old father has died almost a week after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on a street in Westlake, Los Angeles police announced Wednesday.

Emelio Perez was walking across Olympic Boulevard, between Grand View and Lake Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a white Tesla sedan, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious.

In a tweet, Perez's wife published a photo of him while he was hospitalized and said he was a father of four.

"Please help me find justice for our family," she wrote.

In the days following the collision, police released multiple surveillance videos as part of their effort to find the driver.

A tip helped investigators locate the abandoned car a few miles from the crash site, the LAPD said. The vehicle was parked in front of a home on South St. Andrews Place.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the case at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
