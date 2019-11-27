Father of 4 dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake, LAPD says

Emelio Perez was walking across Olympic Boulevard, between Grand View and Lake Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a white Tesla sedan, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious.
In a tweet, Perez's wife published a photo of him while he was hospitalized and said he was a father of four.
"Please help me find justice for our family," she wrote.
Hi detective I'm I'm Sindy Emilios wife and mother to 2 his sons. He was a father to 4 young boys. Please help me find justice for our family https://t.co/0ZQghZzdgW pic.twitter.com/z1ZJZlIkZ6— Melissa (@Melissa02754785) November 27, 2019
In the days following the collision, police released multiple surveillance videos as part of their effort to find the driver.
A tip helped investigators locate the abandoned car a few miles from the crash site, the LAPD said. The vehicle was parked in front of a home on South St. Andrews Place.
Authorities are expected to release more information about the case at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
