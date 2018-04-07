U.S. & WORLD

Father of missing Tenn. boy with autism charged with homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

According to investigators, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Danny Clemens
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee father has been charged with homicide days after his 5-year-old son with autism was reported missing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. Joe was reported missing in the early morning hours of April 4.

Despite Daniels' arrest, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Saturday morning that Joe's body had not yet been located.

Daniels told WKRN-TV that his son had walked away from his home in the past, and early sightings and scent trails led authorities to initially believe that Joe may have once again left the home on his own.

The child's disappearance spurred a massive search-and-rescue operation that brought out hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers.

"Though this news is profoundly disappointing, we are grateful for the volunteers who gave time and resources this week to help search for Joe Clyde. That work will continue by law enforcement today, so we might provide a small degree of closure of his family and friends," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook Saturday morning.

Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and has been booked into Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
autismu.s. & worldhomicidechild deathhomicide investigationmissing childrenTennessee
U.S. & WORLD
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News