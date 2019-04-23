Father in grave condition after being shot during custody exchange in Granada Hills; suspect arrested

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 37-year-old father was shot and gravely wounded Monday evening during a custody exchange in a residential area of Granada Hills, authorities said. Another man was arrested following the incident.

The victim was found shortly before 7:50 p.m. in the 16800 block of Chatsworth Street, said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. He was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators described the suspect as the boyfriend of the woman with whom the victim was conducting the custody exchange. The woman has children with the two men, both of whom are known gang members, the LAPD said.

The suspect was being booked Tuesday morning, according to police. His identity was not immediately disclosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granada hillslos angeleslos angeles police departmentparentingman injuredlapdshootingcustody
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News