Father in grave condition after being shot during custody exchange in Granada Hills; suspect arrested

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 37-year-old father was shot and gravely wounded Monday evening during a custody exchange in a residential area of Granada Hills, authorities said. Another man was arrested following the incident.The victim was found shortly before 7:50 p.m. in the 16800 block of Chatsworth Street, said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. He was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition.No other injuries were reported.Investigators described the suspect as the boyfriend of the woman with whom the victim was conducting the custody exchange. The woman has children with the two men, both of whom are known gang members, the LAPD said.The suspect was being booked Tuesday morning, according to police. His identity was not immediately disclosed.