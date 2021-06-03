16-year-old boy killed in Pomona; father, stepmother arrested on suspicion of murder

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Del Rosa Place, the Pomona Police Department confirmed on Thursday.
The agency did not publicly identify the suspects. A source told Eyewitness News that they were the victim's father and stepmother, and were taken into custody on the day of the killing.
Details about the boy's cause of death were not immediately disclosed, but police said "trauma" was involved, adding that he was not shot or stabbed. His identity was not released.
The case was referred to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, and the county Department of Children and Family Services was involved in the investigation, the source said.
Authorities are expected to provide more information about the case in a statement Thursday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
